Class 'A' & 'D' State Track & Field Championships conclude at Omaha's Burke Stadium

The State Track & Field Championships continued today at Burke Stadium in Omaha with Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ competing.
In highlights regarding Norfolk High, Tyler Sellin got sixth in the 110 Hurdles while Amaya Williams finished eighth in the 100 Hurdles. The Norfolk boys scored 13 points while the girls totaled nine. The Elkhorn South boys and Fremont girls won the team titles. The Osceola boys and the Sterling girls won the Class ‘D’ Championships. Northeast Nebraska athletes winning Class ‘D’ events yesterday included the Wynot Girls 400 & 1600 Relay; Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha (HJ); Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner (400 & 800); Scribner-Snyder’s Cailey Stout (Discus); Pender’s Ashley Ostrand (100 & 200); O’Neill St. Mary’s Faith Williamson (1600); & Boyd County’s Chase Snyder (Shot Put). Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ will hold their Championships today & Saturday. Class ‘C’ will start at 9:00 AM while Class ‘B’ will commence at 3:00. Representing Norfolk Catholic in the Class ‘C’ competition include Kade Pieper (Shot Put & Discus); Travis Kalous (800); Dalton Brunsing & Ben Hammond (1600 & 3200); Jackson Clausen (100, 200, & 4X100); Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman, & Alex Prim (4X100); Channatee Robles (HJ); Mary Fennessy, Elly Piper, & Jozy Piper (Shot Put & Discus); Carly Marshall (300 H & 4X800); C.C. Kahn, Morgan Miller, & Emily Faltys (4X800). Lutheran High Northeast will showcase Halle Berner (100, 200, & 400) and Kendra Petersen (TJ & LJ). We’ll have reports throughout each day on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.