Clarkson/Leigh's Hanel is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Chloe Hanel of the Clarkson/Leigh girls track & field team. 

At last Monday’s David City Aquinas Invitational, she placed first in the 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, and was part of the winning 4X100 meter relay team.  Hanel also was second in the High Jump.  That was coming off a four gold medal showing at the Osceola Invite eight days ago where she won the 100 & 300 Hurdles, the High Jump, and was part of the winning 4X100 Meter Relay.  Hanel was nominated by Coach Briana Wietfeld.  Congratulations to Chloe Hanel of the Clarkson/Leigh girls track & field team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

