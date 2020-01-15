City of Norfolk Teams in action on Tuesday night

City of Norfolk teams were in action last night.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team fell at home to Columbus Scotus 66-60. Ben Hammond had 17 points, Preston Burbach netted 14, and Alex Lammers scored ten points. The Knights drop to 5-6 on the season.
The Norfolk Catholic girls beat Columbus Scotus in their contest 36-22. Anna Kassmeier scored 13 points to lead the Lady Knights. They've now won four of their last five games to improve to 8-4. The Norfolk Catholic JV lost their game 38-31.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls fell to Howells/Dodge on the road 64-58. Chloe Spence led the Lady Eagles with 18 points and three steals. Teammates Mia Furst had 14 points and six rebounds and Mya Wiederin added 14 points. Lutheran High Northeast is now 5-8 on the year.
The Norfolk High swim teams are each now 4-0 in duals this season after wins over Columbus. The Panther boys were 97-73 winners while the Lady Panthers claimed their dual 115-55.
The Norfolk High wrestling team dropped a 40-26 road decision at Columbus. The Panthers are now 22-3 in duals this season.
132
Tanner Kobza (Columbus) over Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) (Fall 1:23)
6
0
138
Alex Korte (Columbus) over Cory Armstrong (Norfolk) (MD 12-2)
4
0
145
Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Levi Bloomquist (Columbus) (MD 13-3)
0
4
152
Joshua Licking (Norfolk) over Luis Garcia-Gomez (Columbus) (Fall 0:41)
0
6
160
Brayden Splater (Norfolk) over Mac Shevlin (Columbus) (Dec 10-3)
0
3
170
Austin Miller (Norfolk) over Liam Blaser (Columbus) (Dec 6-4)
0
3
182
Blayze Standley (Columbus) over Hunter Mangelsen (Norfolk) (Dec 8-4)
3
0
195
Anthony DeAnda (Columbus) over Laikon Ames (Norfolk) (Dec 9-4)
3
0
220
Kasten Grape (Columbus) over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) (Fall 1:14)
6
0
285
Jake Jensen (Norfolk) over Sam Beyer (Columbus) (Fall 0:38)
0
6
106
Adrian Bice (Columbus) over James Cole (Norfolk) (Fall 0:24)
6
0
113
Blake Cerny (Columbus) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
120
Clay Cerny (Columbus) over Chase Jensen (Norfolk) (Fall 1:12)
6
0
126
Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) over Andon Stenger (Columbus) (MD 12-0)
0
4
Team Score:
40
26