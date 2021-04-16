City of Norfolk soccer teams all endure losses on Thursday

The City of Norfolk soccer team all endured losses yesterday.

The Norfolk Panther boys fell at home to Kearney 3-1.  Arturo Castro had the lone goal for Norfolk.  They drop to 6-5 on the season.  The Panther JV won their match 2-0.  Goals were scored by Alonso Barajas and Ryder Anderson. Adrian Romero had 2 saves in the shutout.

The Norfolk girls were shutout at Kearney 2-0 to fall to 3-8 on the season.  The Lady Panther JV lost 1-0.

The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team were beaten by Columbus Scotus 4-0 to drop to 1-5 on the season.  The JV squad also lost to scotus with the final being 2-0.

