City of Norfolk sending 14 wrestlers to the State Championships at Century Link Center Omaha

The City of Norfolk will be sending 14 wrestlers to the State Championships at Century Link Center Omaha on Thursday.
Norfolk High qualified ten wrestlers to the show after finishing fourth at the A-3 District Meet at Papillion La Vista last Saturday. Columbus was the champion with a score of 179. They won by 15 points. The Panthers totaled 148 points to place fourth. Finishing as runner-up for Norfolk in the meet were West Godfrey (126); Jacob Licking (145); Josh Licking (152); Brayden Splater (160); & Brayden Heffner (220). Placing third were Aaron Dittmer (132); Aaron Miller (170); Hunter Mangelsen (182); & Laikon Ames (195). Calvin Empkey (113) took fourth. Norfolk Catholic will be represented with three wrestlers after a tenth place finish at the C-1 District Meet at Malcolm last Saturday. Archbishop Bergan was the champion with a total of 164.5 points. They won by 34.5 points. The Knights were tenth with 76 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Wyatt Smydra (145) finished as runner-up, Allan Olander (138) was third, and Francisco Mendez (160) was fourth. Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazper Ames (195) qualified after finishing fourth at the C-2 Meet at St. Paul.