City of Norfolk football teams learn 2020 & 2021 schedules

The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the high school football schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. 

Sites will switch for the 2021 season.  Norfolk High will open the Class ‘A’ 2020 season at home against Omaha South.  Other home games for the Panthers include Papillion La Vista, Omaha Benson, Omaha Westside, and Millard North.  Norfolk will visit Columbus, Lincoln East, Omaha Bryan, and Grand Island.  Norfolk Catholic will start the Class ‘C-2’ 2020 campaign at Boone Central in Albion.  Other road contests for the Knights include Bishop Neumann, Oakland/Craig, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic.  Norfolk Catholic will play host to Ord, Ponca, Wayne, and Crofton.  Lutheran High Northeast will open the Class ‘D-1’ Eight-Man 2020 season at Madison.  They will also visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, and Plainview.  The Eagles will also entertain West Holt, Wakefield, Hartington/Newcastle, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.

Northeast Hawks basketball’s Kyla Moore and baseball’s Derek Botaletto were named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and the DII Baseball Player of the Week respectively. 

