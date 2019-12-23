City of Norfolk basketball teams to compete in tournaments at end of the week

The City of Norfolk basketball teams will be competing later this week in holiday tournaments. 

The Norfolk Panthers will compete in the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.  The boys will visit Lincoln East on Friday at 4:45 in the opening round while the girls will host Lincoln Southeast on Friday in the opening round at 3:00.  In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys will take on Elkhorn Valley on Friday in the opening day of the two-day Elkhorn Valley Tournament in Tilden starting with the girls game at 6:00.  Lutheran High Northeast will participate in the two-day Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament in Wisner.  On Saturday, the Eagle boys will play Ponca in the ‘Green’ bracket at 6:00 while the Lady Eagles will meet Wisner/Pilger in the ‘White’ bracket at 4:15.

