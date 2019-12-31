City of Norfolk basketball teams in action on Monday

The Norfolk High boys improved to 3-5 on the season after beating Lincoln High 70-63 in the ninth place game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Cameron Eisenhauer had 28 points, Callan Herman netted 19, and Tyson Stelling added 17 points. The Norfolk High girls lost to Lincoln Southwest 57-36 in a consolation game of the HAC Tournament. Chelsea Strom had ten points. The Lady Panthers are now 4-4 on the year.
The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys won the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament Championship games yesterday in Tilden in games heard on 106 KIX. The Norfolk Catholic boys beat Battle Creek 70-60 after losing by 20 to the Braves on December 14th. Ben Hammond scored 29 points with 23 occurring in the second half. He hit eight three-pointers on the evening and added four rebounds. Teammate Preston Burbach netted 16 points and seven boards. The Braves' Slate Kraft had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Norfolk Catholic improves to 4-4 while Battle Creek drops to 6-2. The Lady Knights beat the Bravettes in their game 61-45. Abby Miller had twelve points and five rebounds and teammate Elly Piper added ten points. The Bravettes' Riley Seifert had 19 points and five boards. Norfolk Catholic is now 5-3 while Battle Creek drops to 6-2.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys lost their opening round game of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Holiday Tournament to Ponca 64-56. Jaxson Kant had 14 points and four rebounds while Ben Gebhardt added 14 points and two steals. The Eagles fall to 5-2. The Lutheran High Northeast girls dropped a 45-36 decision to Wisner/Pilger. Becca Gebhardt had twelve points, eight rebounds, and four blocked shots in the loss. The Lady Eagles have lost four games in a row and drop to 2-5 on the season.
Checking out the local schedule for today, high school holiday basketball tournaments conclude across the state. The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament concludes at various sites. The Norfolk High girls face Lincoln North Star in the seventh place game at Lincoln Southwest High School at 9:30 AM. Also, the Lutheran High Northeast boys compete in the final day of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament at Wisner as they face Pierce in a consolation game at 12:00. Also, the Nebraska women visit East Lansing to play Michigan State at 12:00 and the Creighton women are in Pennsylvania to play Villanova at 12:00.