City of Norfolk basketball teams combine for 5-1 record on Wednesday

The City of Norfolk had six basketball teams conclude holiday tournament action yesterday.
The Norfolk High boys outlasted Lincoln High in overtime 76-71 in a consolation game of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln Northeast. Kallan Herman had 30 points to lead four players in double figures in the win for the 2-6 Panthers. The Norfolk High girls fell to top ranked home-team Lincoln Pius X 69-29 in the quarterfinals of the HAC Tournament. Haley Kleinschmit had ten points to lead the 3-5 Lady Panthers. Norfolk Catholic swept a pair of games in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament Championship Games. In games heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the 4-5 Lady Knights defeated Ainsworth 45-32 behind Jozy Piper’s ten points and nine rebounds. The Norfolk Catholic boys topped Battle Creek in their championship game 61-54. Christian Mickelson led three players in double figures for NC with 24 points. The 7-2 Knights, who have now won five games in a row, avenged a 73-54 December 12th loss to the Braves. Lutheran High Northeast claimed a pair of championship games yesterday from the host team at the Stanton Holiday Tournament. The 4-4 Lady Eagles rolled the Lady Mustangs in their game 55-28. Mia Wiederin had 15 points and three steals while Mia Furst added 14 points, eight rebounds, and three steals to the win. The Lutheran High Northeast boys had no problem with Stanton in their 65-37 championship win. Cort Mckeown led four players in double figures for the 6-2 Eagles with 17 points, six rebounds, and six steals.