Changes proposed in NU training facility project

The coronavirus pandemic is prompting a change in plans for the University of Nebraska’s $155 million football training facility project.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Board of Regents on Dec. 4 will hear a plan to split the project into two phases. Phase 1 calls for completing the new building “with shelled space at the base of a new North Stadium tower.” Phase 2 will build out the Academic Center and training area in the new building, and calls for the completion of renovations at the Hawks Championship Center.

