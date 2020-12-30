Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Heartland Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament continues in Lincoln.
The 1-6 Norfolk High boys play 0-3 Lincoln High in a consolation game at Lincoln Northeast at 2:00. The 3-4 Lady Panthers battle home-team 3-0 Lincoln Pius X at 2:00 in the quarterfinals. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys play in championship games of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament starting with the girls contest versus Ainsworth at 4:15 followed by the boys game against Battle Creek at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 3:55. Lutheran High Northeast will face Stanton in the Stanton Holiday Tournament championship games starting with the girls contest at 5:30 followed by the boys game at 7:15. Also on today’s local schedule, the Nebraska men visits Columbus, Ohio to play Ohio State at 5:30, and the Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad holds a quadrangular at 2:00 with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wayne, and Clarkson/Leigh involved.