Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field teams compete in the A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex at 11:00.
Also, the Norfolk High girls tennis squad takes part in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln at 9:00 AM and the Northeast Hawks men’s soccer team hosts Dakota County Technical College in a Region XI Tournament first round match at 3:00. The State Soccer Championships continue today at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. In the Class ‘A’ Girls Tournament, Gretna meets Kearney at 10:00, Papillion La Vista South takes on Lincoln East at 1:00, Lincoln Southwest faces Millard North at 4:00, and Omaha Marian tangles with North Platte at 7:00. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers take on the Columbus Clippers in Ohio at 5:15.