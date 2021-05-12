Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field teams compete in the A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex at 11:00.

Also, the Norfolk High girls tennis squad takes part in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln at 9:00 AM and the Northeast Hawks men’s soccer team hosts Dakota County Technical College in a Region XI Tournament first round match at 3:00.  The State Soccer Championships continue today at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium.  In the Class ‘A’ Girls Tournament, Gretna meets Kearney at 10:00, Papillion La Vista South takes on Lincoln East at 1:00, Lincoln Southwest faces Millard North at 4:00, and Omaha Marian tangles with North Platte at 7:00.  Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers take on the Columbus Clippers in Ohio at 5:15.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, sending the Defending Champion Los Angeles Lakers past the New York Knicks, 101-99.  Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 23 points and Anthony Davis scored 20 as the Lakers moved one game behind Portland and Da…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old NBA record for triple-doubles and missed a potential game-winning three-pointer as the Washington Wizards lost 125-124 to the Atlanta Hawks.  Westbrook recorded his 182nd triple-double.  The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 MVP finished wit…