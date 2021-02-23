Busy local schedule for Tuesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Pierce takes on O’Neill at 6:00 and Norfolk Catholic meets Battle Creek at 7:45 in the C-1-8 Boys Sub-District semifinals from Pierce. Pregame coverage at 5:40.
Elsewhere in basketball, the Lutheran High Northeast boys play Elkhorn Valley in a C-2-5 Sub-District semifinal at Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30, the Norfolk High girls visit Kearney in an A-3 District Semifinal at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women & men host Southwestern Community College of Iowa starting with the women’s game at 5:00, and Nebraska entertains Penn State at 7:00. Elsewhere, the Northeast Hawks volleyball team visits Ft. Dodge, Iowa to play Iowa Central Community College at 7:00 and the Wayne State baseball team opens their season in Wichita, Kansas with a 12:00 doubleheader against Newman University.