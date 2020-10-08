Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s triangular. 

They play the host team at 5:00 and Wisner/Pilger at 6:00.  Guardian Angels faces Wisner/Pilger at 7:00.  Norfolk Catholic visits Battle Creek at 7:30, and Norfolk High is at Lincoln East at 6:30.  In other events, the Norfolk High cross country teams participates in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Kearney Country Club at 3:30, the Norfolk Catholic cross country squads are involved in the Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club at 4:30, and the Norfolk High boys tennis team hosts Columbus in a 4:00 dual.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have 2-0 leads in their National League Division Series.  Rookie Ian Anderson combined with four relievers on a three-hitter as the Braves blanked Miami, 2-0.  Cody Bellinger hit a solo homer and robbed Fernando Tatis of a potential go-ahead, two-ru…

Norfolk High softball team enters postseason play today

The Norfolk High softball team is 27-9 on the season after a 4-2 week.  They swept doubleheaders from Columbus and Lincoln Pius X and then dropped games to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday. 