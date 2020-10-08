Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s triangular.
They play the host team at 5:00 and Wisner/Pilger at 6:00. Guardian Angels faces Wisner/Pilger at 7:00. Norfolk Catholic visits Battle Creek at 7:30, and Norfolk High is at Lincoln East at 6:30. In other events, the Norfolk High cross country teams participates in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Kearney Country Club at 3:30, the Norfolk Catholic cross country squads are involved in the Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club at 4:30, and the Norfolk High boys tennis team hosts Columbus in a 4:00 dual.