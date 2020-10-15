Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20.
In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Creighton visits Bloomfield at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. In volleyball, Norfolk Catholic holds their own triangular. They play O’Neill at 5:00 and Neligh/Oakdale at 7:00. O’Neill meets Neligh/Oakdale at 6:00. Also, Norfolk High entertains Columbus at 6:30. The Boys State Tennis Championships get underway today. Norfolk High will be represented in Omaha by Jackson Schwanebeck (#1 Singles); Kalen Krohn (#2 Singles); Joshua Sumner & Ethan Mortimer (#1 Doubles); & Chase Carter & Gannon Pokorney (#2 Doubles). The State Softball Tournament continues in Hastings today. Regarding area teams West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic lost their opening round game on Wednesday to Central City 6-4. The Lady Bluejays will meet Auburn in an elimination game of the Class ‘C’ bracket today at 9:00 AM. Also, cross country district meets are held across the state. Norfolk High participates in the A-4 District Meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln starting at 3:25 and Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast takes part in the D-2 District Meet at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Pender starting at 4:30.