Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 

In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Creighton visits Bloomfield at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:40.  In volleyball, Norfolk Catholic holds their own triangular.  They play O’Neill at 5:00 and Neligh/Oakdale at 7:00.  O’Neill meets Neligh/Oakdale at 6:00.  Also, Norfolk High entertains Columbus at 6:30.  The Boys State Tennis Championships get underway today.  Norfolk High will be represented in Omaha by Jackson Schwanebeck (#1 Singles); Kalen Krohn (#2 Singles); Joshua Sumner & Ethan Mortimer (#1 Doubles); & Chase Carter & Gannon Pokorney (#2 Doubles).  The State Softball Tournament continues in Hastings today.  Regarding area teams West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic lost their opening round game on Wednesday to Central City 6-4.  The Lady Bluejays will meet Auburn in an elimination game of the Class ‘C’ bracket today at 9:00 AM.  Also, cross country district meets are held across the state.  Norfolk High participates in the A-4 District Meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln starting at 3:25 and Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast takes part in the D-2 District Meet at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Pender starting at 4:30.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 15, 2020

Max Muncy’s grand slam capped a record-setting eleven-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to two games to one.  Muncy’s slam was the third homer in the first inning and one o…

Kosch to lead both golf programs for Norfolk High

Norfolk High has announced that girls golf coach Lance Kosch has been selected to lead the boys golf program as well.  Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as boys golf coach last spring. 