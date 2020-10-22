Busy local schedule for Thursday

The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament concludes at Norfolk Catholic High School, the 20-6 host team faces 22-7 Wayne in the Championship at 7:30. 19-8 Battle Creek plays 13-9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the third place match at 6:00 and 12-14 Crofton tangles with 14-12 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the fifth place contest at 4:30.
Norfolk High plays Lincoln Northeast at 5:00 and either Columbus or Grand Island at 6:30 as part of Pool ‘C’ at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Columbus. In high school football, Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ hold opening round playoff games, in Class ‘D-1’, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Elmwood/Murdock at 7:00, Clarkson/Leigh visits Stromsburg to play Cross County at 7:00, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic faces Howells/Dodge in Beemer at 7:00, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is on the road at Hebron to meet Thayer Central at 2:00, Stanton hosts Exeter/Milligan/Friend at 6:00, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family takes on Lourdes Central Catholic in Humphrey at 3:30, Elkhorn Valley tangles with Neligh/Oakdale in Neligh at 7:00, and Burwell entertains North Central at 7:00. In Class ‘D-2’ playoff contests, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Humphrey St. Francis is home against Niobrara/Verdigre at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. In other ‘D-2’ games, O’Neill St. Mary’s hosts Sandhills Valley at 4:00, Fullerton is at Falls City Sacred Heart at 5:00, Osmond defends the back yard versus Creighton at 6:00, Allen entertains Johnson/Brock at 6:00, Wynot hosts Winside at 6:00, Pender goes to Osceola at 6:00, Bloomfield is home versus Mead at 6:00, and Elgin Public/Pope John is in Bruning to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:00. In regular season contests at 7:00, Boone Central plays O’Neill in Albion, Oakland/Craig visits David City High, and Ponca is on the road in Fremont to play Archbishop Bergan.