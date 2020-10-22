Busy local schedule for Thursday

The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament concludes at Norfolk Catholic High School, the 20-6 host team faces 22-7 Wayne in the Championship at 7:30.  19-8 Battle Creek plays 13-9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the third place match at 6:00 and 12-14 Crofton tangles with 14-12 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the fifth place contest at 4:30. 

Norfolk High plays Lincoln Northeast at 5:00 and either Columbus or Grand Island at 6:30 as part of Pool ‘C’ at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Columbus.  In high school football, Classes ‘D-1’ & ‘D-2’ hold opening round playoff games, in Class ‘D-1’, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Elmwood/Murdock at 7:00, Clarkson/Leigh visits Stromsburg to play Cross County at 7:00, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic faces Howells/Dodge in Beemer at 7:00, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge is on the road at Hebron to meet Thayer Central at 2:00, Stanton hosts Exeter/Milligan/Friend at 6:00, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family takes on Lourdes Central Catholic in Humphrey at 3:30, Elkhorn Valley tangles with Neligh/Oakdale in Neligh at 7:00, and Burwell entertains North Central at 7:00.  In Class ‘D-2’ playoff contests, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Humphrey St. Francis is home against Niobrara/Verdigre at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:40.  In other ‘D-2’ games, O’Neill St. Mary’s hosts Sandhills Valley at 4:00, Fullerton is at Falls City Sacred Heart at 5:00, Osmond defends the back yard versus Creighton at 6:00, Allen entertains Johnson/Brock at 6:00, Wynot hosts Winside at 6:00, Pender goes to Osceola at 6:00, Bloomfield is home versus Mead at 6:00, and Elgin Public/Pope John is in Bruning to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:00.  In regular season contests at 7:00, Boone Central plays O’Neill in Albion, Oakland/Craig visits David City High, and Ponca is on the road in Fremont to play Archbishop Bergan.

The World Series is tied at a game apiece after Brandon Lowe broke out of a three-week slump.  Lowe homered twice and had three RBIs as the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4.  He put the Rays ahead with a first-inning blast and added a two-run shot that made it 5-0 in the fi…

The top ranked in Class 'C-2' Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team improved to 31-1 on the season after sweeping Stanton in three sets last night.

Clayton Kershaw worked six strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the World Series by belting two home runs in an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.  Kershaw struck out eight and allowed just two hits, including Kevin Kiermaier's home run.  Cody Bellinger opened the scoring with a two-run ho…