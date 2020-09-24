Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Catholic football team hosts Ponca at 7:00. 

In volleyball, Norfolk High entertains Lincoln Pius X at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic goes to Albion to play Boone Central at 6:30, and Lutheran High Northeast is home versus Pierce at 7:30.  In cross country, Norfolk High competes in the Yankton, South Dakota Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course at 4:15 and Norfolk Catholic participates in the Crofton Invite at Crofton’s Lakeview Golf Course at 4:30.  In girls golf, Norfolk High is involved in the Lincoln East Invitational at Mahoney Golf Course at 9:30 AM and Norfolk Catholic competes in the Wayne Invite at Wayne Country Club at 9:00 AM.  Also, the Norfolk High boys tennis team is at Columbus for a 4:00 dual.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 24, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals, taking a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets.  Anthony Davis hit the Lakers' first six baskets and finished with a team-high 34 points.  LeBron James had 26 points, nine re…