Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in 7:00 football games, Norfolk High visits Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Southwest, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Hartington/Newcastle, Bloomfield entertains Niobrara/Verdigre, and West Holt is in Spencer to play Boyd County.
The Norfolk High softball team is home versus Lincoln Pius X in a 5:00 doubleheader. In girls golf, Norfolk High hosts the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30 AM. Amongst the competitors include Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, North Star, Pius X, Southeast, and Southwest. The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team participates in the Mid State Conference Meet at Evergreen Hill Golf Club in Battle Creek at 10:00. The Norfolk Catholic cross country team participates in the Battle Creek Invite also at Evergreen Hill at 5:00.