Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in 7:00 football games, Norfolk High visits Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Southwest, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Hartington/Newcastle, Bloomfield entertains Niobrara/Verdigre, and West Holt is in Spencer to play Boyd County. 

The Norfolk High softball team is home versus Lincoln Pius X in a 5:00 doubleheader.  In girls golf, Norfolk High hosts the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30 AM.  Amongst the competitors include Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, North Star, Pius X, Southeast, and Southwest.  The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team participates in the Mid State Conference Meet at Evergreen Hill Golf Club in Battle Creek at 10:00.  The Norfolk Catholic cross country team participates in the Battle Creek Invite also at Evergreen Hill at 5:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 1, 2020

Anthony Davis poured in 34 points with nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers took Game One of the NBA Finals by pounding the Miami Heat, 116-98.  LeBron James contributed 25 points, 13 boards and nine assists for the Lakers, who led by as many as 32 in the fourth quarter.  Jimmy Butler's …

Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

The 25-7 Norfolk High softball team swept Columbus in a home doubleheader yesterday 8-0 & 11-1.  With the wins, they become the second most winningest team in program history with 25.  The 2005 squad won 31 games.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury.  The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue.  Williams had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros.  Williams says she th…