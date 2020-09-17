Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High softball team hosts Lincoln High in a 5:00 doubleheader. 

In volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast is at Wayne at 7:30, and Norfolk Catholic competes in Boone Central’s triangular at Albion.  They face Stanton at 5:30 and Boone Central at 6:30.  The other match has Boone hosting Stanton at 7:30.  In other events, the Norfolk High boys tennis team competes in the Millard North Invitational at 8:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participates in the Columbus Scotus Invite at 4:30.  In girls’ golf, Norfolk Catholic holds their own triangular at FairPlay Golf Course with West Point-Beemer and Battle Creek at 4:00 and Norfolk High hosts their own invitational at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30.  Teams competing include Columbus, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Marian, Millard North, Millard West, Papillion La Vista, and Papillion La Vista South, and Omaha Westside.  In football, Columbus is at Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Northeast at 5:30, Osmond visits Winside at 7:00, O’Neill St. Mary’s entertains Niobrara/Verdigre at 7:00, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is at David City High at 7:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 17, 2020

LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously.  James was revealed yesterday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.  He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, …

Big Ten to play football starting the weekend of October 24

The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.  Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to the spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course and said today that it plans to begin its season the Oct. 23-24 weeken…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference finals by storming back from a 3-1 deficit for the second straight series.  They trailed by two points before allowing just 33 points in the second half of a 104-89 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.  Jamal Murray poured in…