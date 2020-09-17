Busy local schedule for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High softball team hosts Lincoln High in a 5:00 doubleheader.
In volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast is at Wayne at 7:30, and Norfolk Catholic competes in Boone Central’s triangular at Albion. They face Stanton at 5:30 and Boone Central at 6:30. The other match has Boone hosting Stanton at 7:30. In other events, the Norfolk High boys tennis team competes in the Millard North Invitational at 8:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participates in the Columbus Scotus Invite at 4:30. In girls’ golf, Norfolk Catholic holds their own triangular at FairPlay Golf Course with West Point-Beemer and Battle Creek at 4:00 and Norfolk High hosts their own invitational at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30. Teams competing include Columbus, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Marian, Millard North, Millard West, Papillion La Vista, and Papillion La Vista South, and Omaha Westside. In football, Columbus is at Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play Lincoln Northeast at 5:30, Osmond visits Winside at 7:00, O’Neill St. Mary’s entertains Niobrara/Verdigre at 7:00, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is at David City High at 7:00.