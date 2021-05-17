Busy local schedule for Monday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys golf team competes in the A-4 District Meet at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island at 9:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast boys golf squads participate in the C-3 District Meet at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk at 9:00 AM.
Also, the State Soccer Championships continue at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium with semifinal action. In the Class ‘B’ Girls Bracket, Norris takes on Omaha Duchesne at 10:00 and Omaha Skutt plays Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at 1:00. In the Class ‘B’ Boys Bracket, Lexington meets Mt. Michael Benedictine at 4:00 and Omaha Skutt battles Bennington at 7:00. The State Baseball Tournament continues for both classes. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘A’, Columbus plays Papillion La Vista South in an elimination game at Haymarket Park in Lincoln at 10:00.