Busy local schedule for Monday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys golf team competes in the A-4 District Meet at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island at 9:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast boys golf squads participate in the C-3 District Meet at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk at 9:00 AM. 

Also, the State Soccer Championships continue at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium with semifinal action.  In the Class ‘B’ Girls Bracket, Norris takes on Omaha Duchesne at 10:00 and Omaha Skutt plays Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at 1:00.  In the Class ‘B’ Boys Bracket, Lexington meets Mt. Michael Benedictine at 4:00 and Omaha Skutt battles Bennington at 7:00.  The State Baseball Tournament continues for both classes.  Regarding area teams, in Class ‘A’, Columbus plays Papillion La Vista South in an elimination game at Haymarket Park in Lincoln at 10:00.

The Northeast Community College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, falling to Kirkwood Community College, 10-2 in the Region XI Double Elimination Tournament at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference.  Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Sacramento Kings, 121-99.  Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Uta…

Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.  Booker’s winning foul shots were set up when Portland’s Robert Covington was fouled and missed both free throws with 4.4 seconds left.  Chris Paul had a t…