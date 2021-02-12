Busy local schedule for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys host Omaha Northwest starting with the girls game at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic boys entertain David City Aquinas at 7:30, the Norfolk Catholic girls visit Stanton at 7:30, the Nebraska men are home against Illinois at 8:00, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men are at the University of Missouri-Kansas City starting with the women’s contest at 2:00 followed by the men’s game at 7:00, the Wayne State men visit Marshall, Minnesota to play Southwest Minnesota State at 6:00, and the Wayne State women host Southwest Minnesota State at 6:30. 

Also, the Nebraska volleyball team is in Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers at 3:00, and the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams compete in the second day of the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Fremont at 11:00.  In diving yesterday, Brendyn Luna finished tenth.

Stephen Curry knocked down ten three-pointers on the way to 40 points and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Golden State Warriors past the undermanned Orlando Magic 111-105.  Curry made four of his first seven three-point attempts and finished 10-19 from deep and e…

Jonathan Davis scored ten points to lead a balanced attack and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin to pull away after halftime and the 21st ranked Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat home-team Nebraska 61-48. 