Busy local schedule for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High girls & boys host Omaha Northwest starting with the girls game at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic boys entertain David City Aquinas at 7:30, the Norfolk Catholic girls visit Stanton at 7:30, the Nebraska men are home against Illinois at 8:00, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men are at the University of Missouri-Kansas City starting with the women’s contest at 2:00 followed by the men’s game at 7:00, the Wayne State men visit Marshall, Minnesota to play Southwest Minnesota State at 6:00, and the Wayne State women host Southwest Minnesota State at 6:30.
Also, the Nebraska volleyball team is in Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers at 3:00, and the Norfolk High girls & boys swim teams compete in the second day of the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Fremont at 11:00. In diving yesterday, Brendyn Luna finished tenth.