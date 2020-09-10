Busy local schedule for City of Norfolk teams

Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in the first day of the Wakefield Invite.
They play Ponca at 5:00 and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 6:00. The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team takes part in the Battle Creek Triangular with Summerland involved. The Lady Knights play Summerland at 6:00 and Battle Creek at 7:00. The Bravettes play Summerland at 8:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team visits South Sioux City for a single game at 6:30, the Norfolk High boys tennis squad is at South Sioux City in a 4:00 dual, the Norfolk High girls golf team takes part in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Highlands Golf Course at 9:00 AM, the Norfolk Catholic & Hartington Cedar Catholic girls golf squads compete in Pierce’ Triangular at 4:00, and the Norfolk High cross country teams participate in the Columbus Discoverer Invite at Lutjelusche Course at 3:30. In area football games at 7:00, Allen visits Bloomfield, Elkhorn Valley hosts Wisner/Pilger, and Wausa is at Boyd County.