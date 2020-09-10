Busy local schedule for City of Norfolk teams

Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Lutheran High Northeast competes in the first day of the Wakefield Invite. 

They play Ponca at 5:00 and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at 6:00.  The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team takes part in the Battle Creek Triangular with Summerland involved.  The Lady Knights play Summerland at 6:00 and Battle Creek at 7:00.  The Bravettes play Summerland at 8:00.  Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team visits South Sioux City for a single game at 6:30, the Norfolk High boys tennis squad is at South Sioux City in a 4:00 dual, the Norfolk High girls golf team takes part in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Highlands Golf Course at 9:00 AM, the Norfolk Catholic & Hartington Cedar Catholic girls golf squads compete in Pierce’ Triangular at 4:00, and the Norfolk High cross country teams participate in the Columbus Discoverer Invite at Lutjelusche Course at 3:30.  In area football games at 7:00, Allen visits Bloomfield, Elkhorn Valley hosts Wisner/Pilger, and Wausa is at Boyd County.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 10, 2020

Kyle Lowry contributed 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 53 minutes as the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Boston Celtics, 125-122 in double-overtime.  Norman Powell finished with 23 points off the bench to help the Defending Champs force a Game Seven in the NBA's Eastern Conference…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoy a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals after beating the Houston Rockets for the second straight game.  LeBron James now has the most wins in playoff history with 162 after scoring 36 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four blocked shots in a 112-1…

Norfolk Catholic football slips in Class 'C-2' rankings

Norfolk Catholic football slips in Class 'C-2' rankings

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-1 on the year after falling on the road to seventh ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann of Wahoo last Friday 35-26.  Knights’ quarterback Cayden Cunningham was 13-26 through the air for 183 yards and a touchdown while also running for a s…