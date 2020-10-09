Busy local docket for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in Bancroft to play BRLD at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Omaha Westside at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast visits Plainview at 7:00. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Elkhorn Valley is in Hartington to play Hartington/Newcastle at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40.
Elsewhere, the Norfolk High boys tennis team goes to Grand Island for a 4:00 dual. The 2020 Nebraska Intercollegiate is held today & tomorrow at Norfolk Country Club. The tournament is a 36-hole invitational for Nebraska colleges and universities. Teams competing include Northeast Community College, Bellevue University, Central Community College, Concordia University, Doane University, & Nebraska Wesleyan University. Representing the Hawks are Ty Heimes, John Lapour, Jordan Hart, Everett Carroll, William Carroll, John Canham, Jacob Lingenfelter, Carter Schnoor.