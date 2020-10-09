Busy local docket for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in high school football, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in Bancroft to play BRLD at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20.  Elsewhere, Norfolk High hosts Omaha Westside at 7:00 and Lutheran High Northeast visits Plainview at 7:00.  In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Elkhorn Valley is in Hartington to play Hartington/Newcastle at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:40. 

Elsewhere, the Norfolk High boys tennis team goes to Grand Island for a 4:00 dual.  The 2020 Nebraska Intercollegiate is held today & tomorrow at Norfolk Country Club. The tournament is a 36-hole invitational for Nebraska colleges and universities.  Teams competing include Northeast Community College, Bellevue University, Central Community College, Concordia University, Doane University, & Nebraska Wesleyan University.  Representing the Hawks are Ty Heimes, John Lapour, Jordan Hart, Everett Carroll, William Carroll, John Canham, Jacob Lingenfelter, Carter Schnoor.

Basketball will be back on the court in 2021.  The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams revealed their schedules yesterday, with the first contests slated for Jan. 20, 2021 against Ellsworth Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. 

