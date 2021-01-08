Busy high school local sports schedule for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys take on Osmond at the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament starting with the girls’ contest at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 5:55.
Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls host Omaha North at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic girls entertain Battle Creek at 7:45, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men are in Fargo to play North Dakota State starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Wayne State men visit Concordia St. Paul at 6:00, and the Wildcat women are home against Concordia St. Paul at 6:30. Also, the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competes in the Wilber/Clatonia Dual Tournament at 3:30. They will face Wakefield, Logan View, Bishop Neumann, Wilber/Clatonia, and Milford. Also, the Nebraska wrestling team hosts Minnesota in an 8:00 dual, and the Norfolk High girls & boys diving teams take part in the first day of the Millard South Invitational at 10:00.