Busy high school local sports schedule for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys take on Osmond at the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament starting with the girls’ contest at 6:15.  Pregame coverage at 5:55. 

Elsewhere, the Norfolk High girls host Omaha North at 6:00, the Norfolk Catholic girls entertain Battle Creek at 7:45, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men are in Fargo to play North Dakota State starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Wayne State men visit Concordia St. Paul at 6:00, and the Wildcat women are home against Concordia St. Paul at 6:30.  Also, the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competes in the Wilber/Clatonia Dual Tournament at 3:30.  They will face Wakefield, Logan View, Bishop Neumann, Wilber/Clatonia, and Milford.  Also, the Nebraska wrestling team hosts Minnesota in an 8:00 dual, and the Norfolk High girls & boys diving teams take part in the first day of the Millard South Invitational at 10:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 8, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of its 122-109 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn last night according to ESPN.  The Sixers stayed overnight in New York and will commence contact tracing this morning, source…

Creighton men's basketball routs Seton Hall

Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half and led three players in double figures as seventh ranked Creighton got off to a fast start on its way to an 89-53 victory over Seton Hall. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bradley Beal became the second NBA player to post a 60-point performance, but it didn’t stop the Philadelphia 76ers from improving to 7-1.  Joel Embiid scored 38 points as the Sixers downed the Wizards, 141-136.  Seth Curry hit six straight three-pointers in the first half and finished with …