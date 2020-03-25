Browning, Tranchilla, & Venditte announced as the 2020 class for the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

Kelli Browning, Mike Tranchilla and Pat Venditte have been announced as the 2020 class for the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame.
Browning helped lead the Creighton volleyball team from 2011-14, including three NCAA Tournament appearances. She became the first player in program history to earn All-American honors in three consecutive seasons, including a spot on the AVCA All-America Third Team in 2014. Tranchilla guided the Creighton men's soccer team to four NCAA Tournament appearances from 1999-2002, helping the Bluejays reach the national championship match in 2000 and the College Cup twice (2000, 2002). He remains Creighton's only two-time All-College Cup team honoree. Tranchilla was a two-time finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy (2001, 2002) and finished fourth overall in the voting after his senior season. Venditte, an ambidextrous pitcher for the Creighton baseball staff from 2005-08, earned spots on the 2007 Baseball American and Rivals.com All-America Second teams, the SouthernCollegeSports.com All-America Second Team and the Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team after posting the Creighton single-season program record for ERA (1.88) and appearances (38). Browning, Tranchilla and Venditte are part of the 53rd class of inductees and will give the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame 91 inductees, plus the 1991 Creighton Baseball Team. The date, time and location of the 53rd annual Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame banquet will be announced at a later date.