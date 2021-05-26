Boys State Golf Championships conclude across the state

The Boys State Golf Championships concluded today at various sites.
In the Class ‘A’ Championship at Norfolk Country Club, Omaha Creighon Prep won the title with a two-day score of 589. They beat runner-up Lincoln Pius X’s 594 by five strokes. OCP’s Jacob Boor earned State Medalist honors with a 143. He won by three strokes. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes tied for fourth place at 148. He shot a 74 both days. Teammate Carson Klein carded a 79 on Tuesday after opening with an 84 on Monday to close at 163. Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman medaled by tying for 13th place at 153. In Class ‘B’ at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Mount Michael Benedictine is the State Champion after shooting a two-day 652. They won by three strokes. Pierce claimed ninth at 707. Mount Michael Benedictine’s Luke Gutschewski won State Medalist honors with a 142. He won by nine strokes. Pierce’ Hunter Raabe tied for 15th place with a 163. In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Kearney Country Club, Bishop Neumann is the State Champion after beating Columbus Scotus in a one-hole playoff. Both shot 680. Hartington Cedar Catholic finished eighth with a 720, Battle Creek carded a 759, Oakland/Craig shot 772, and West Holt finished at 796. Wisner/Pilger’s Rockney Peck won State Medalist honors after carding a 148. He won by five strokes. Columbus Scotus’ Nick Fleming tied for fourth place at 160, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn knotted for seventh at 163, and Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick tied for 15th place at 167. In Class ‘D’ at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte, North Platte St. Patrick’s is the State Champion with a 645. They won by 52 strokes. Burwell got fourth at 701, Creighton claimed seventh place with a 749, Hartington/Newcastle finished tenth after shooting a 796, and Randolph put up an 832. Brendon Walker of Mullen won State Medalist honors after carding a 146. He won by eight strokes. Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus & Humphrey St. Francis’ Jack Lubischer tied at fourth place with a 159, Creighton’s Gage Burns finished seventh at 161, Plainview’ Riley Kaup and Burwell’s Barak Birch tied for tenth place with a 164. 71 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area were in competition.