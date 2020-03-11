Boys State Basketball Tournament to by played to sparse crowd

Nebraska school officials say they're limiting spectators to the state boys basketball tournament to players' immediate family and media. 

That news comes on the heels of two more Nebraska residents testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the Nebraska total to five.  A Douglas County woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada was added yesterday.  She's recovering at home.  The state's fifth case is a student from Crofton High School who attended the state girls basketball tournament in Lincoln last week.

