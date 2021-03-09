Boys State Basketball Tournament takes center stage on local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, the boys state basketball tournament gets underway at Pinnacle Bank Area in Lincoln.
In Class ‘A’ games, Millard North plays Millard South at 1:30, Lincoln Pius X faces Millard West at 4:00, Bellevue West meets Lincoln East at 6:15, and Omaha Creighton Prep battles Papillion La Vista South at 8:30. In Class ‘B’, Norris takes on Blair at 9:00 AM and Platteview goes head to head with Elkhorn at 11:15. Also, the Nebraska-Omaha women’s basketball team faces South Dakota in Sioux Falls in the Summit League Tournament Championship Game at 1:00, the Northeast Hawks volleyball squad hosts Ellsworth Community College of Iowa at 7:00 and the Wayne State baseball team faces Newman University in Wichita, Kansas for a single game at 1:00.