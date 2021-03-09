Boys State Basketball Tournament takes center stage on local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, the boys state basketball tournament gets underway at Pinnacle Bank Area in Lincoln. 

In Class ‘A’ games, Millard North plays Millard South at 1:30, Lincoln Pius X faces Millard West at 4:00, Bellevue West meets Lincoln East at 6:15, and Omaha Creighton Prep battles Papillion La Vista South at 8:30.  In Class ‘B’, Norris takes on Blair at 9:00 AM and Platteview goes head to head with Elkhorn at 11:15.  Also, the Nebraska-Omaha women’s basketball team faces South Dakota in Sioux Falls in the Summit League Tournament Championship Game at 1:00, the Northeast Hawks volleyball squad hosts Ellsworth Community College of Iowa at 7:00 and the Wayne State baseball team faces Newman University in Wichita, Kansas for a single game at 1:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Kansas head football coach Les Miles is out of a job in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from his time at LSU.  The departure comes on the heels of a 148-page review by a law firm hired by LSU.  It accused Miles of trying “to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football pr…

Northeast Hawks softball splits twinbill with Mt. Marty JV

Scoring runs wasn’t an issue for the Northeast Community College softball team on Monday afternoon. The Hawks (4-6) fell in the first game of a doubleheader against Mount Marty University JV, 14-13, before taking the final game, 12-2 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. 

Husker women's basketball players honored

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby captured second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline a group of four Huskers who earned recognition when the all-conference teams were announced today. 