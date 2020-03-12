Boys State Basketball Tournament gets underway in Lincoln today in front of sparse crowd

The Boys State Basketball Tournament gets underway at various sites today in Lincoln.
Nebraska school officials say they're limiting spectators to players' immediate family and media due to the corona virus outbreak. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, Wayne faces Lincoln Christian at the Devaney Center at 3:45. In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, BRLD meets Doniphan-Trumbull at 7:00 at Lincoln Southeast. Pregame coverage at 6:45. In another ‘C-2’ contest, Ponca plays Yutan at 3:45. In Class ‘D-1’ at Lincoln East, in games that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge tangles with Paxton at 10:45, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family battles Fullerton at 2:00, and Osmond takes on Southern Valley at 3:45. In Class ‘D-2’ at Lincoln Southeast, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Randolph plays Humphrey St. Francis at 9:00 AM. Pregame coverage at 8:45. Also, O’Neill St. Mary’s faces Mullen at 10:45. Elsewhere on the local schedule, the Creighton men play St. John’s in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament at New York City at 11:00, and the Northeast Hawks baseball team hosts Hesston College of Kansas in a 1:00 doubleheader.