Boys State Basketball Tournament coverage for Thursday

Thursday (3/12):  The Boys State Basketball Tournament gets underway in Lincoln and we have five games. 

In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD takes on Doniphan/Trumbull at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.  In Class ‘D-1’, in games that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge battles Paxton at 10:45 with pregame coverage at 10:25, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Fullerton at 2:00 with pregame coverage at 1:40, and Osmond tangles with Southern Valley at 3:45 with pregame coverage at 3:25.  In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis plays Randolph at 9:00 AM.  Pregame coverage at 8:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska wrestling finishes second at Big Ten Championships

Nebraska wrestling finishes second at Big Ten Championships

The fourth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team finished in second place with 132 points at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, the program's best-ever finish as a member of the Big Ten conference and its best conference championships finish since tying for first at the 2009 Big XII Championships. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 9, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have padded their lead in the NBA’s Western Conference by ending the Clippers’ six-game winning streak.  Anthony Davis pumped in 30 points and LeBron James added 28 in leading the Lakers to a 112-103 win over their co-tenants.  Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the…