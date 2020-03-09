Boys State Basketball Tournament coverage for Thursday

Thursday (3/12): The Boys State Basketball Tournament gets underway in Lincoln and we have five games.
In Class ‘C-2’, BRLD takes on Doniphan/Trumbull at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:45 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. In Class ‘D-1’, in games that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge battles Paxton at 10:45 with pregame coverage at 10:25, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Fullerton at 2:00 with pregame coverage at 1:40, and Osmond tangles with Southern Valley at 3:45 with pregame coverage at 3:25. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis plays Randolph at 9:00 AM. Pregame coverage at 8:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.