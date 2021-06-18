Boys Light team prevails while Girls Dark squad wins at the 37th Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games

The 37th Northeast Nebraska All-Star basketball games were played Friday evening at the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College.
In the boys’ game, the ‘Light’ rallied from a five-point third quarter deficit to beat the ‘Dark’ 105-95. Norfolk Catholic’ Christian Mickelson led five players in double figures for the ‘Light’ with 27 points, four rebounds, two blocked shots, and two steals. Teammate Ryan Kramer from Boone Central scored 19 points with ten boards to the win. Kramer also added numerous dunks to the wow the crowd. Wakefield’s Blake Brown paced the ‘Dark’ with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. He led five players in double figures. The ‘Dark’ led at halftime 46-44. Kramer and Brown were named Most Valuable Players in the game. In the girls contest, the ‘Dark’ was a 79-65 winner. Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner scored 17 points, with seven rebounds, and four steals. Norfolk’s Hailey Kleinschmit added 17 points, six boards, and two steals. Winnebago’s Keisha Snyder pumped in 13 points with five rebounds for the ‘Dark’. The ‘Light’ team was led by West Point-Beemer’s Sidney Swanson’s twelve points and four rebounds. Crofton’s Kaley Einrem added ten points and three steals and teammate Lacey Sprackel had ten points and four caroms. Weidner & Swanson were named MVPs in the game. The ‘Dark’ led at halftime 35-33.