Boys Basketball State Tournament highlights area schedule of events

Checking out the local schedule for today, the boys state basketball tournament continues in Lincoln.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’ at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce faces Auburn at 1:30. Pregame coverage at 1:15. Also, Wayne takes on Kearney Catholic at 6:15. In Class ‘C-2’, at Lincoln Northeast, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Freeman at 1:30. Pregame coverage at 1:15. Also, BRLD tangles with Bridgeport at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:15. In Class ‘D-1’, at Lincoln Southeast, in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM, 105.9 FM, & WJAG.com, Howells/Dodge goes head to head with Walthill at 1:30. Pregame coverage at 1:10. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family plays Southern Valley at 4:00. Pregame coverage at 3:40. Also in ‘D-1’, Burwell takes on Central Valley at 11:00. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln East, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis faces Wynot at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:10. Also in ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s battles Osceola at 11:00. In other basketball games, the Northeast Hawks women & men visit Creston, Iowa to play Southwestern Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska men battle Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis, Indiana at 8:00, the Nebraska women meet Minnesota in the opening day of the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis at 10:00. Elsewhere, the Northeast Hawks baseball team is in McCook Community College for a 1:30 doubleheader and the Creighton men’s soccer team visits Kansas City to play Missouri State at 2:00.