Boys Basketball State Tournament highlights area schedule of events

Checking out the local schedule for today, the boys state basketball tournament continues in Lincoln. 

Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’ at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce faces Auburn at 1:30.  Pregame coverage at 1:15.  Also, Wayne takes on Kearney Catholic at 6:15.  In Class ‘C-2’, at Lincoln Northeast, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Freeman at 1:30.  Pregame coverage at 1:15.  Also, BRLD tangles with Bridgeport at 6:30.  Pregame coverage at 6:15.  In Class ‘D-1’, at Lincoln Southeast, in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM, 105.9 FM, & WJAG.com, Howells/Dodge goes head to head with Walthill at 1:30.  Pregame coverage at 1:10.  In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family plays Southern Valley at 4:00.  Pregame coverage at 3:40.  Also in ‘D-1’, Burwell takes on Central Valley at 11:00.  In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln East, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis faces Wynot at 6:30.  Pregame coverage at 6:10.  Also in ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s battles Osceola at 11:00.  In other basketball games, the Northeast Hawks women & men visit Creston, Iowa to play Southwestern Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska men battle Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis, Indiana at 8:00, the Nebraska women meet Minnesota in the opening day of the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis at 10:00.  Elsewhere, the Northeast Hawks baseball team is in McCook Community College for a 1:30 doubleheader and the Creighton men’s soccer team visits Kansas City to play Missouri State at 2:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The Miami Heat said last night that Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely, sharply criticizing his use of an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed.  Leonard apologized and said he did not know what the word he used meant at that time.  In h…

Wayne State splits baseball doubleheader with Newman

The wind was blowing out to left field at McCarthy Field in Wichita, Kansas Tuesday afternoon and the final stats proved it as Wayne State split a non-conference college baseball doubleheader at Newman University. 

Wayne State women's golf finishes sixth at SMSU Spring Invite

The Wayne State College women’s golf team set a single day school record with a team score of 339 and moved up one spot to finish sixth at the season opening SMSU Spring Invite that wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona. 

UNO women's basketball drops Summit League Championship Game

Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three steals as second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 rout of eighth-seeded Nebraska-Omaha in the Summit League Championship Game in Sioux Falls. 