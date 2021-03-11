Boys Basketball State Tournament highlights area schedule of events

Checking out the local schedule for today, the boys state basketball tournament continues in Lincoln. 

Regarding area teams at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in Class ‘C-2’, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Grand Island Central Catholic at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00.  Also, BRLD tangles with Yutan at 8:30.  Pregame coverage at 8:15.  In Class ‘D-1’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge goes head to head with Burwell at 1:30.  Pregame coverage at 1:10.  In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family plays North Platte St. Patrick’s at 4:00.  Pregame coverage at 3:40.  In Class ‘D-2’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis faces Falls City Sacred Heart at 11:15.  Pregame coverage at 11:00.  Also in ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s battles Parkview Christian at 9:00.

The Miami Heat said last night that Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely, sharply criticizing his use of an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed.  Leonard apologized and said he did not know what the word he used meant at that time.  In h…

The wind was blowing out to left field at McCarthy Field in Wichita, Kansas Tuesday afternoon and the final stats proved it as Wayne State split a non-conference college baseball doubleheader at Newman University. 

The Wayne State College women’s golf team set a single day school record with a team score of 339 and moved up one spot to finish sixth at the season opening SMSU Spring Invite that wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona. 

Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three steals as second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 rout of eighth-seeded Nebraska-Omaha in the Summit League Championship Game in Sioux Falls. 