Boys Basketball State Tournament highlights area schedule of events

Checking out the local schedule for today, the boys state basketball tournament continues in Lincoln.
Regarding area teams at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in Class ‘C-2’, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Grand Island Central Catholic at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00. Also, BRLD tangles with Yutan at 8:30. Pregame coverage at 8:15. In Class ‘D-1’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge goes head to head with Burwell at 1:30. Pregame coverage at 1:10. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family plays North Platte St. Patrick’s at 4:00. Pregame coverage at 3:40. In Class ‘D-2’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis faces Falls City Sacred Heart at 11:15. Pregame coverage at 11:00. Also in ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s battles Parkview Christian at 9:00.