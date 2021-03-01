Boys basketball district finals highlight Monday schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, boys basketball district finals are held across the state for the right to the State Tournament.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’at 7:00, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder battles St. Paul at Boone Central High School in Albion and Auburn faces Boone Central at Crete. In Class ‘C-2’ at 7:00, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts Wakefield, Grand Island Central Catholic entertains Twin River, and West Holt takes on Yutan at Norfolk Catholic High School at 6:00. In Class ‘D-1’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Howells/Dodge is home in Howells to play Mead at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere, Creighton goes head to head with North Platte St. Patrick’s at Wood River at 6:30 and Osmond hosts Central Valley at 6:30. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot faces Wallace at Grand Island Northwest High School at 6:00. Elsewhere, the Nebraska men entertain Rutgers at 6:00, and the Nebraska-Omaha volleyball team is Macomb, Illinois to play Western Illinois at 2:00.