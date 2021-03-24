Boone Central's Roberts is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jackson Roberts of the Boone Central boys track & field team.
At last Friday’s Wayne State High School meet, he was first in the high jump with a mark of 6’2, first in the long jump at 20’7.5, placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 16.8 seconds, and was part of the second place 4X400 meter relay team. Roberts was nominated by Coach Susan Roberts. Congratulations to Jackson Roberts of the Boone Central boys track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.