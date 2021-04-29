Boone Central's Kramer is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Ryan Kramer of the Boone Central track & field team.
At last Friday’s Dave Gee Invite at Grand Island Northwest, he won the 110 Hurdles, the 300 Hurdles, and was part of the champion 4X100 meter relay. Then on Monday, back at Grand Island Northwest again, Kramer was honored as the Central Nebraska Track & Field Championships male athlete by winning those three events again. He was nominated by Coach Susan Roberts. Congratulations to Ryan Kramer of the Boone Central track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.