Boone Central/Newman Grove's Dozler is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Gavin Dozler of the Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestling team.
At last weekend’s State Championships in Omaha, he finished as the Class ‘C’ 113-pound State Runner-up. Dozler won three matches by decision before falling in the State Championship match. He was nominated by coach Josh Majerus. Congratulations to Gavin Dozler of the Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.