Big Ten nixes proposed Nebraska home football game with Chattanooga

The Big Ten has nixed a proposed deal that would have allowed the Nebraska football team to replace its canceled game Saturday against Wisconsin with a game against FCS foe Chattanooga according to ESPN. 

Nebraska released a joint statement from athletic director Bill Moos and chancellor Ronnie Green, saying: "With the cancellation of the game against Wisconsin, we did explore the possibility of securing a non-conference game for Saturday.  The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference.  Those details were non-negotiable if we were to bring a non-conference opponent to Lincoln.  Nebraska's scheduled Big Ten game with Wisconsin was canceled after all Wisconsin team-related activities were paused this week because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases within the program.  Nebraska, in trying to find a replacement at the last minute, had put together a deal to face Chattanooga, which lost to Western Kentucky 13-10 last week.

Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game; Chryst tests positive

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has canceled its scheduled game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst had tested positive for COVID-19.