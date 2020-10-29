Big Ten nixes proposed Nebraska home football game with Chattanooga

The Big Ten has nixed a proposed deal that would have allowed the Nebraska football team to replace its canceled game Saturday against Wisconsin with a game against FCS foe Chattanooga according to ESPN.
Nebraska released a joint statement from athletic director Bill Moos and chancellor Ronnie Green, saying: "With the cancellation of the game against Wisconsin, we did explore the possibility of securing a non-conference game for Saturday. The discussions we had were with teams that had already implemented stricter testing protocols than those mandated by the Big Ten Conference. Those details were non-negotiable if we were to bring a non-conference opponent to Lincoln. Nebraska's scheduled Big Ten game with Wisconsin was canceled after all Wisconsin team-related activities were paused this week because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases within the program. Nebraska, in trying to find a replacement at the last minute, had put together a deal to face Chattanooga, which lost to Western Kentucky 13-10 last week.