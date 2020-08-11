Big Ten Conference postpones fall sports seasons; Nebraska football still hoping to play in fall

The Big Ten Conference won’t be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.  ESPN reports that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, president Ted Carter and chancellor Ronnie Green released a joint statement Tuesday afternoon saying they hope to still possibly compete this fall.

"We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges," the statement read. "We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete."

The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously yesterday to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021. 

