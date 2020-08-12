Big Ten commissioner Warren says Nebraska cannot pursue a fall football schedule

The Omaha World Herald reports that after twice evading the question on the Big Ten Network, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, said Nebraska is not allowed to pursue a fall football schedule after the league chose to postpone its season until spring 2021. 

"No," Warren said to Yahoo! “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”  In a brief statement released after the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone, all of NU's leaders — from Coach Scott Frost to NU President Ted Carter — announced Nebraska was still looking to play this fall.  "We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges," the statement concluded. "We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”  On Monday, Frost said NU would look into scheduling its own opponents if the Big Ten decided to postpone the fall season.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Omaha World Herald reports that after twice evading the question on the Big Ten Network, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, said Nebraska is not allowed to pursue a fall football schedule after the league chose to postpone its season until spring 2021.…

Summit League postpones falls sports; UNO affected

Summit League postpones falls sports; UNO affected

The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously yesterday to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 11, 2020

ESPN reports that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said yesterday that the Cornhuskers are prepared to play this upcoming season -- even if it's outside the Big Ten.  "We're a proud member of the Big Ten," Frost said during a Zoom teleconference with reporters. "We want to play a Big Ten …