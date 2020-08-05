Big Ten announces adjusted football schedule

The Big Ten Conference has approved plans for the 2020 football season, including a ten-game Conference only schedule, beginning as early as the weekend of Sept. 5. 

Nebraska's ten-game schedule will consist of games against each of the other six schools in the Big Ten West Division, as well as four cross-division games against schools in the East Division.  The schedule is comprised of games against the nine previously scheduled Big Ten Conference opponents, and one additional cross-division game.  The Huskers will open the 2020 season on the road at Rutgers on Sept. 5, before its home opener against West Division foe Illinois on Sept. 12.  In addition to playing the other six teams in the West division, the Huskers will also face Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State from the East.  NU will also host Wisconsin, visit Iowa, entertain Minnesota, go to Ohio State and Northwestern, host Penn State, visit Purdue, and entertain Michigan State on November 21st.  Open dates will be October 17th, November seventh, and November 28th.

