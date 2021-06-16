Big Red Blitz to invade Norfolk today

The Big Red Blitz is heading to all corners of Nebraska today, with ten groups hitting 20 stops across the state. 

All Big Red Blitz events are free to the public.  Capacity is limited for each event, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Group Seven will be in Norfolk at 12:00 at Midtown Events Center with Assistant Football Coaches Greg Austin & Mike Dawson, Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison, and Bowling Coach Paul Klempa.  Group Five will arrive in Columbus at 12:00 at Frankfort Square with Women's Basketball Coach Amy Williams, Football Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, and Assistant Football Coach Mario Verduzco.  Group Ten will be in South Sioux City at Covington Links Golf Course at 12:00 with Baseball Coach Will Bolt, Assistant Football Coach Barrett Ruud, and Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Chuck Love.  That same group will be at West Point High School at 3:00.

