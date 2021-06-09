Big Red Blitz to hit Northeast Nebraska on Wednesday, June 16

The Big Red Blitz heads to all corners of Nebraska on Wednesday, June 16, with ten groups hitting 20 stops across the state. 

Tentative details for each stop are now set, and all Big Red Blitz events are free to the public.  Capacity is limited for each event, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Group Seven will be in Norfolk at 12:00 at Midtown Events Center with Assistant Football Coaches Greg Austin & Mike Dawson, Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison, and Bowling Coach Paul Klempa.  Group Five will arrive in Columbus at 12:00 at Frankfort Square with Women's Basketball Coach Amy Williams, Football Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, and Assistant Football Coach Mario Verduzco.  Group Ten will be in South Sioux City at Covington Links Golf Course at 12:00 with Baseball Coach Will Bolt, Assistant Football Coach Barrett Ruud, and Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Chuck Love.  That same group will be at West Point High School at 3:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova has reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal by stopping the run of 17-year-old Coco Gauff at the French Open.  Krejcikova faced five set points in the opener but managed to get past those along the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory at the French Open.  Krejciko…

Nebraska baseball team's season comes to end

Kevin Kopps threw seven scoreless innings of relief, Charlie Welch hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the eighth inning and Arkansas rallied to beat Nebraska 6-2 and win the Fayetteville Regional. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Chris Paul and his rejuvenated right shoulder scored 21 points and dished eleven assists, Mikal Bridges added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game One of the Western Conference semifinals.  The Suns trailed for most of the first half and by ten points early …