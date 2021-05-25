Big Red Blitz to hit Norfolk on June 16

The Big Red Blitz is set to return on Wednesday, June 16, with Husker coaches and athletic staff members visiting 20 cities and towns across Nebraska.
Athletic Director Bill Moos, Football Coach Scott Frost, members of the football coaching staff, and several other Nebraska head coaches will canvas the state to meet and greet Husker fans. The first version of the Big Red Blitz occurred in May of 2019, and last year's Big Red Blitz was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Red Blitz is tentatively scheduled to include ten groups of coaches and staff each visiting two locations. Each group will make its first stop for a mid-day event, followed by a late afternoon event at its second town. All Big Red Blitz events are free to the public. Towns scheduled for the Big Red Blitz include Norfolk, Columbus, West Point, Alliance, Broken Bow, Chadron, David City, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Imperial, Kearney, Lexington, Loup City, North Platte, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City, and Valentine. A detailed schedule and more information regarding the Big Red Blitz will be available soon.