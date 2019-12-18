BIG EAST Conference tabs Creighton baseball to repeat as BIG EAST Champions

Despite losing its top three starters and the entire infield to the professional ranks following the 2019 season, the Creighton baseball team was picked to repeat as the BIG EAST champions. 

The Bluejays narrowly edged out Seton Hall, St. John's and Xavier as each of those three teams finished tied for second place.  Creighton claimed two first place votes and finished with 29 total points.  Individually two Bluejays were selected to the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team, redshirt senior Ryan Mantle (DH) and sophomore outfielder Jared Wegner.  Last season Creighton was the BIG EAST Regular Season and Tournament Champions, closing the year in the NCAA Regional Final against Michigan.  They finished the season 41-13 overall record and 14-4 in BIG EAST.

