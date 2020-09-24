Belina of Howells/Dodge is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Levi Belina of the of the 3-1 Howells/Dodge football team. 

Last Friday, in a 40-22 road win at Wisner/Pilger, he ran for 248 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns.  Defensively, Belina was also in on nine tackles and had an interception which he returned for a TD, giving him five for the evening.  In four games total, Belina has run for 594 yards and nine touchdowns also with 24 tackles and his pick-six.  He was nominated by Coach Mike Spiers.  Congratulations to Levi Belina of the Howells/Dodge football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 24, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Miami Heat own a 3-1 series lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals after Tyler Herro came off the bench to lead them to a 112-109 triumph over the Boston Celtics.  Herro scored 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including five straight to put Miami ahead, 91-85.  He and Magi…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Denver Nuggets needed this one, if they were going to have any shot of reaching the NBA Finals, and they got it.  The Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 114-106, in Game Three last night.  Jamal Murray led the way with 28 points, twelve assists and eight rebounds.  Jerami Grant had 26 …