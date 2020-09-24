Belina of Howells/Dodge is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Levi Belina of the of the 3-1 Howells/Dodge football team.
Last Friday, in a 40-22 road win at Wisner/Pilger, he ran for 248 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns. Defensively, Belina was also in on nine tackles and had an interception which he returned for a TD, giving him five for the evening. In four games total, Belina has run for 594 yards and nine touchdowns also with 24 tackles and his pick-six. He was nominated by Coach Mike Spiers. Congratulations to Levi Belina of the Howells/Dodge football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.