Beatrice's Kirsten Baete and Wahoo's Haley Thiele to face-off in the 18-hole Final for the title of Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship

Two more rounds of match play were conducted yesterday for the 98th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell, and only two players remain in the Championship bracket. 

Beatrice's Kirsten Baete and Wahoo's Haley Thiele will face-off in the 18-hole Final this morning for the title.  The two former Husker teammates are both looking to win the Nebraska Women's Match Play for the first time.  Baete was the 2016 Nebraska Girls' Amateur Champion, while Thiele owns five Nebraska Golf Association titles, including two Nebraska Women's Amateur wins.  Oakland’s Annette Faudel lost her Flight One quarterfinal match.  Norfolk’s Nita Totten & Bev McKillip dropped their Flight Two semifinal matches.  Norfolk’s Phyllis Hall lost her Flight Three quarterfinal match.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 3, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 3, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks have regained the lead in their first-round series, going up 3-2 with a 105-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.  Luka Doncic provided 42 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left to help the Mavericks close out the win.  Hardaway Jr. …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The Denver Nuggets were able to take a three-games-to-two lead in their NBA first-round series despite Damian Lillard’s franchise playoff-record 55 points.  Michael Porter Jr.’s three-pointer with 1:33 left in the second overtime sent Denver past the Trail Blazers, 147-140.  Porter finished …