Basketball Tournaments get underway today for Norfolk High & Norfolk Catholic

Checking out the local schedule for today, high school holiday basketball tournaments get underway across the state.
In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Tilden to play Elkhorn Valley starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 5:40. Other matchups have the Battle Creek girls & boys facing Stuart starting with the girls game at 3:00. The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament gets underway at various sites. The Norfolk High boys are at Lincoln East in an opening round contest at 4:45 while the Lady Panthers host Lincoln Southeast in an opening round game at 3:00.