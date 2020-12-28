Basketball highlights today’s local schedule.
The 1-5 Panther boys visits 0-1 Lincoln East in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at 2:00 while the 2-4 Lady Panthers will host 1-5 Columbus in their opening round game at 2:00. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys will take on Elkhorn Valley in a girl/boy doubleheader of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament starting with the girls contest at 1:00. Pregame coverage at 12:40. The other twin bill will have Battle Creek entertaining Ainsworth. The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys will meet West Holt in a doubleheader of the Stanton Holiday Tournament starting with the girls game at 2:00. The other twin bill will have Stanton hosting Hartington/Newcastle.