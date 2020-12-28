Basketball highlights today’s local schedule

The 1-5 Panther boys visits 0-1 Lincoln East in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at 2:00 while the 2-4 Lady Panthers will host 1-5 Columbus in their opening round game at 2:00.  In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys will take on Elkhorn Valley in a girl/boy doubleheader of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament starting with the girls contest at 1:00.  Pregame coverage at 12:40.  The other twin bill will have Battle Creek entertaining Ainsworth.  The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys will meet West Holt in a doubleheader of the Stanton Holiday Tournament starting with the girls game at 2:00.  The other twin bill will have Stanton hosting Hartington/Newcastle.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 28, 2020

The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.  The teams have an agreement in place and Snell was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the NBA season with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors.  Durant shook off 18 months of rust and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first off…