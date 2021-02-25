Basketball highlights local docket for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today,

in basketball, the Lutheran High Northeast boys visit home-team Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final at 7:00, the Norfolk High girls are at home-team Lincoln Southwest in the A-3 District Final at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women & men go to Iowa Falls to play Ellsworth Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska men visit Champaign to play the University of Illinois at 6:00, the Wayne State men play St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament at 7:00, and the Creighton women host Connecticut at 4:00.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 25, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 25, 2021

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points and the Utah Jazz routed the Los Angeles Lakers 114-89.  Gobert also had nine rebounds for Utah which won for the 22nd time in its last 24 games.  Twenty of those victories have come by double figures.  Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, M…

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Iowa Central CC

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Iowa Central CC

Despite a strong-hitting performance by Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) and Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.), the Northeast Community College volleyball team couldn’t stop No. 8 Iowa Central Community College on Tuesday night, falling in three sets, 21-25, 23-25 and 18-25 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. 