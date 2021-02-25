Basketball highlights local docket for Thursday

Checking out the local schedule for today,
in basketball, the Lutheran High Northeast boys visit home-team Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C-2-5 Sub-District Final at 7:00, the Norfolk High girls are at home-team Lincoln Southwest in the A-3 District Final at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women & men go to Iowa Falls to play Ellsworth Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska men visit Champaign to play the University of Illinois at 6:00, the Wayne State men play St. Cloud State at Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament at 7:00, and the Creighton women host Connecticut at 4:00.